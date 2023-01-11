When

Tue., January 10, 2023 at 9:00am

Until

Tue., February 28, 2023 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Lepper Library 303 East Lincoln Way Lisbon, Ohio

Phone

Website

Posted In

Stop by Lepper Library and check out the latest items on display being shared by David Cochran. David is sharing a variety of Volkswagen-related items that include a hand-painted suitcase in the form of a VW bus and a VW light that were personally handcrafted for him. He says that he began his collection in 1988 after he acquired a 1968 VW Beetle. He doesn’t know how many items he has in his collection but, he is always on the lookout for more unique items to add to it.

You can see this display until the end of February.

If you have a unique or fun collection that you would like to share, contact

Dolly@lepperlibrary.org or stop by at 303 East Lincoln Way or call for more information at 330-424-3117.