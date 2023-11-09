Thu., November 09, 2023 at 12:00am
Thu., November 30, 2023 No Specific End Time
Lepper Library
303 East Lincoln Way
Lisbon, Ohio
Be sure and stop by at Lepper Library and see the latest display being shared by Barbara Beveridge and her granddaughter Zoey Almy.
Barbara is sharing with us a portion of her collection of Turkeys, Pilgrims & Cornucopias. Barbara has other collections, and comes from a family of collectors, her mother had a collection of over 2000 bells and her grandmother had a large collection of Salt & Pepper Shakers.
Be sure to stop by and view these items for display during the month of November and when you do stop by can spot the Turkey that came out of a Cracker Jack box!
If you have a fun or unique collection to share, contact dolly@lepperlibrary.org or call 330-424-3117 for more information.