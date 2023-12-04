When

Mon., December 04, 2023 at 12:00am

Sun., December 31, 2023 No Specific End Time

Lepper Library 303 East Lincoln Way Lisbon, Ohio

Jo Barto is sharing this month’s display collection.

Jo is sharing with us part of her Snoopy and the Gang collection that includes a Peanuts cookbook that she bought in grade school from a Scholastic book order. After that, her collection grew, including a bedspread that she had in college. She never tires of the characters, and says they always make her smile! Jo taught school for over 40 years and would have her classroom filled with Snoopy and friends for her students.

Be sure to stop by and view these items for display during December.

If you have a fun or unique collection to share, contact dolly@lepperlibrary.org or call 330-424-3117 for more information.