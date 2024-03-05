Tue., March 05, 2024 TBD
Sun., March 31, 2024 No Specific End Time
Lepper Library
303 East Lincoln Way
Lisbon, Ohio
Lisbon Montessori Students are sharing this month’s display collection.
The students are sharing their creations from the Tiny Art Show that was held in February. Each “artist” shares two pieces of work, one is a 3D picture and the second is a self-portrait. There is a Biography beside each artist’s display.
Be sure to stop by and view these items for display during March.
If you have a fun or unique collection to share, contact dolly@lepperlibrary.org or call 330-424-3117 for more information.