When

Tue., March 05, 2024 TBD

Until

Sun., March 31, 2024 No Specific End Time

Event Venue

Lepper Library

303 East Lincoln Way

Lisbon, Ohio

Phone

Website

Posted In

Lisbon Montessori Students are sharing this month’s display collection.
The students are sharing their creations from the Tiny Art Show that was held in February. Each “artist” shares two pieces of work, one is a 3D picture and the second is a self-portrait. There is a Biography beside each artist’s display.
Be sure to stop by and view these items for display during March.
If you have a fun or unique collection to share, contact dolly@lepperlibrary.org or call 330-424-3117 for more information.

Photos

Map