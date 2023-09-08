When

Mon., September 18, 2023 at 6:30pm

Mon., September 18, 2023 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, Ohio

Nocturnal animals are active during the night. Since many of us are asleep during their active hours, we rarely have the opportunity to see and learn about these fabulous, and sometimes frightening, animals. Come to the Salem Public Library on Monday, September 18th at 6:30 in the Quaker room and experience these marvelous animals first hand.

Dennis Imhoff, President of Beavercreek Wildlife Education Center will share educational information about these animals along with an extensive display of nocturnal animals in taxidermy form. Participants will learn how to spot them and which ones you want to avoid.

This program is free of cost and open to all. Advanced registration is required and can be completed on Salem Public Library’s website, or by calling 330-332-0042.