Mon., December 02, 2019 at 6:00pm
Sun., December 01, 2019 at 12:00am
Jackson Twp. Gov't Building
10613 Mahoning Ave
North Jackson, OH
Jackson Twp. Citizens Association is sponsoring the Annual Community Tree Lighting, December 1st at 6 p.m. at the Township Gazebo at 10613 Mahoning Ave. Gary Markasky, Jackson Milton Band Ensemble, Gethsemane Lutheran Church Choir, Boy Scouts from Troop 105 will be participating with an expected visit by Santa. Refreshments will be served. All are invited to come and enjoy our community.