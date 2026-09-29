Thu., October 01, 2026 at 6:00pm
Thu., October 01, 2026 at 7:00pm
Warren Heritage Center at the Kinsman House
303 Mahonging Ave.
Warren, OH
Nurse veterans to be honored on Oct. 1
WARREN, Ohio — The Nurse Honor Guard of Eastern Ohio will host “Hands of Healing in a Time of War: A Tribute to Nurse Veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan” on Oct. 1 at 6 p.m. at the Warren Heritage Center at the Kinsman House, 303 Mahonging Ave., Warren.
Attendees will hear from a nurse veteran speaker who served on the USNS Comfort, a United States Navy hospital ship. For more information, visit nursehonorguardofeasternohio.com.
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