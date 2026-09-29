When

Thu., October 01, 2026 at 6:00pm

Until

Thu., October 01, 2026 at 7:00pm

Event Venue

Warren Heritage Center at the Kinsman House 303 Mahonging Ave. Warren, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Nurse veterans to be honored on Oct. 1

WARREN, Ohio — The Nurse Honor Guard of Eastern Ohio will host “Hands of Healing in a Time of War: A Tribute to Nurse Veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan” on Oct. 1 at 6 p.m. at the Warren Heritage Center at the Kinsman House, 303 Mahonging Ave., Warren.

Attendees will hear from a nurse veteran speaker who served on the USNS Comfort, a United States Navy hospital ship. For more information, visit nursehonorguardofeasternohio.com.