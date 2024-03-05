When

Sat., March 16, 2024 at 8:30am

Sat., March 16, 2024 at 12:00am

PennWest Edinboro University Pogue Student Center Edinboro, PA

Edinboro, Pa. — The Northwest Pennsylvania Woodland Association (NWPWA) is hosting an educational program on deciding whether, and how, to get your timber harvested. The program will be held at Edinboro University on March 16, 2024. Doctor Richard Bowden, Professor of Environmental Science and Sustainability, Allegheny College, will open the program with a discussion of how to balance your values and wishes with what your forest can provide. In addition to Dr. Bowden, representatives from the Pennsylvania DCNR and the USDA will be speaking about how to prepare your forest for a harvest and how to manage the process and financials of actually selling timber. In a panel discussion, John Saf, a forestry consultant, VP of Generations Forestry in Kane, will be talking with a landowner he recently helped sell timber.

Bill Benedict, President of the NWPWA, explained that “We’ve all seen those signs saying ‘We Buy Standing Timber.’ And woodland owners regularly get mail offering to harvest their trees. But, NWPWA members have seen harvest mistakes, usually because of misunderstandings or inadequate preparation. Sustainable forestry is a great contributor to the health of our environment, but there is a lot to learn about when to harvest and how to preserve the health and value of your woods. Our program will explain how all the pieces fit together and present the opportunities for local woodland owners to generate some income while preserving healthy forests.”

The program is scheduled to run from 9:00am until 12:30pm on Saturday, March 16th at the Edinboro University Pogue Student Center, 405 Scotland Road, Edinboro, PA. Admission is free. Registration begins at 8:30am. There will be plenty of time to ask questions of Dr. Bowden and the forestry experts before and after their presentations. Refreshments will be available. Please RSVP. To do so, or for more information, email NWPAWoods@gmail.com or phone Bill Benedict at 814-881-4779.