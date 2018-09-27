When

Tue., October 23, 2018 at 7:00pm

Until

Tue., October 23, 2018 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

David Grann’s book, Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the F.B.I. is the book selection for the October 23, 2018 Adult Book Discussion Group which begins at 7 pm in the library’s Adult Reading Area.

Mr. Grann has written a non-fiction book investigating a series of murders of wealthy Osage Nation people in 1920’s Oklahoma. When oil was discovered beneath their land the Osage became the richest people per capita in the world, they rode in chauffeured automobiles, built mansions, and sent their children to study in Europe. Then, one by one, they began to be killed off under mysterious circumstances. Virtually anyone who dared to investigate the killings was themselves murdered. As the death toll surpassed more than twenty-four Osage, the newly created F.B.I. took up the case, in what became one of the organization’s first major homicide investigations. But the bureau initially bungled the case. Eventually the young director, J. Edgar Hoover, turned to a former Texas Ranger named Tom White to try to unravel the mystery. White put together an undercover team, including one of the only Native American agents in the bureau. The team infiltrated the region, using the latest modern techniques of detection, including fingerprint identification, ballistics, handwriting analysis and phone-tapping. Together with the Osage they began to expose one of the most sinister conspiracies in American history.

Copies of this intriguing book are available at the library located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460. Participation in the discussion group is open to the public and free of any costs. Registration is not required. For more information please call the library at 330-332-0042.