Mon., October 08, 2018 at 6:30pm

Mon., October 08, 2018 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

A Halloween themed decorated gift bag and greeting card will be the craft project for the October 8, 2018, Gettin’ Crafty get-together that meets at 6:30 p.m. in the library’s Quaker Room. All materials will be provided for this adult craft class that is open to the public and free of cost to attend. Registration is required online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or by calling the library at 330-332-0042 for assistance. Come have fun “Gettin’ Crafty” at Salem Public Library located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460.

Getting’ Crafty classes meet the second Monday of each month.