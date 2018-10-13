When

Tue., November 20, 2018 at 10:00am

Tue., November 20, 2018 at 12:00am

USDA Service Center 2650 Richville Dr SE Massillon, OH

ODA Nutrient Management and Ag Pollution Overview

Nutrients from farms and their potential impact on water quality in Ohio is a hot-button topic and not going away. Many farmers as well as the public are unware of the rules and regulations. Our goal is to provide that information to our local producers. In order to achieve this goal, we will be holding an informational session with Ohio Department of Agriculture staff to learn the basics of the rules, risk, fines, and how to handle unexpected circumstances if they arise. There will also be time for questions and additional information for tips and tools to help farmers be proactive with winter manure management.

The informational session will be on Tuesday, Nov 20th from 10AM-Noon at the Massillon USDA Service Center, 2650 Richville Dr. SE. Massillon, OH 44646.

To register, please contact Stark Soil and Water Conservation District at 330-451-7645, by Friday Nov 16th.