When

Mon., June 22, 2026 at 8:00am

Until

Mon., June 22, 2026 at 4:00pm

Event Venue

Pinnacle Golf Club 500 Pinnacle Club Drive Grove City, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Ohio Farm Bureau to host annual golf invitational June 22

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation will host its 2026 Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation Golf Invitational on June 22 at Pinnacle Golf Club, 1500 Pinnacle Club Drive, Grove City, Ohio.

The annual golf outing honors leaders in Ohio’s agriculture industry, with proceeds supporting the Ohio Farm Bureau. This year’s honorees are Mike and Patti Boyert, who run a multi generational agriculture business in Medina County with their children. Mike previously served as the northeast regional trustee for the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation from 2015 to 2024 and on the board of directors from 2022 to 2024. Mike and Patti also created the Growing Tomorrow Grant through the Ohio Farm Bureau in 2024; the program supports agricultural entrepreneurs who are using create and transformative ways to address modern industry challenges.

The golf outing will include a friendly day of competition, with a four-person team scramble format and divisional scoring. Prizes will be given to teams in two divisions. Registration is still open for the 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. start times, however, spots are limited and early sign-ups are encouraged. To register a team or for more information, visit ofbf.org/foundation/golf or contact the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation at foundation@ofbf.org.