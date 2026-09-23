When

Sat., October 03, 2026 at 10:00am

Until

Sat., October 03, 2026 at 12:00pm

Event Venue

Portage County Historical Society 6549 N. Chestnut St. Ravenna, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Learn more about Family Search Oct. 3

RAVENNA, Ohio — The Portage County Chapter of the Ohio Genealogical Society will meet Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. at the Portage County Historical Society, 6549 N. Chestnut St. in Ravenna.

The speaker will be John Tracy Cunningham, who will present “Effective Use of FamilySearch Full Text Search.” Cunningham will show in real-time how to use this recently added feature to the FamilySearch webpage. The program is free and open to anyone interested in genealogy or historical research.

For up-to-date information please visit our web site at portagecountyohioogs.org or find the group on Facebook at Portage County Ohio Genealogy Society.