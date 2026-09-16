When

Sat., September 19, 2026 at 10:00am

Until

Sat., September 19, 2026 at 4:00pm

Event Venue

Mantua Historical Societ 4122 Twinsburg Warren Road Mantua, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Mantua groups host Ohio Open Doors event on Sept. 19

MANTUA, Ohio — The Mantua Historical and Mantua Restoration Societies are holding an Ohio Open Doors event of their own from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 19 at the Mantua Historical Society on The Green at 4122 Twinsburg Warren Road, Mantua, Ohio, and the Mantua Center School Annex, 11741 Mantua Center Road, Mantua, Ohio. The events of the day include a dedication of the new Historic Marker, which commemorates the Mantua Center Historic Boundary increase, as well as displays and refreshments at the Mantua Center School Annex and demonstrations of how historic items are archived in the museum. Mantua Center Church will be open for quilt viewing and questions about the oldest Disciples of Christ Church in Ohio.

There will also be a talk on the East Lawn Cemetery and music by Steve Stork. This is a free event that is open to the public. For more information, visit ohiohistory.org/events/mantua-historic-district-celebration.