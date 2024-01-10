Tue., February 06, 2024 at 8:00am
Wed., February 07, 2024 at 12:00am
Veterans Memorial Civic & Convention Center
7 Town Square
Lima, OH
The Ohio Pork Council invites all producers and members of the pork industry to attend Ohio Pork Congress – your connection to all things pork! The Ohio Pork Congress continues its annual tradition of delivering timely, relevant, and useful information for pork producers and everyone working in today’s pork industry when it takes place on Feb. 6-7, 2024, at the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center in Lima, Ohio. To find out more and to register, go to www.ohioporkcongress.org.