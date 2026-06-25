When

Sat., June 27, 2026 at 2:00pm

Until

Sat., June 27, 2026 at 3:00pm

Event Venue

Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center 12798 Echo Dell Rd.

Phone

Website

Posted In

Ohio River birding trail, raptors at Beaver Creek

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio — Join Jamey Emmert, Avian Education Coordinator with the Ohio Division of Wildlife, from 1 to 2 p.m. on June 27, under the pavilion at the Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center, 12798 Echo Dell Road in East Liverpool, Ohio, and learn about the plans to establish the Ohio River Birding Trail, which will highlight up to 100 premier birding hotspots along the river’s shoreline.

Emmert will also discuss what makes the Ohio River region special for birds and birders. Beaver Creek State Park will be one of the hot spots on the trail.

On June 28, from 2 to 3 p.m., the Three Rivers Avian Center will present its Wings of Wonder program. Volunteers from the Three Rivers Avian Center from Hinton, West Virginia, will be under the pavilion at the Wildlife Education Center with six of their program birds of prey. They will talk about the birds and tell their stories of how they arrived at their rehabilitation center. The birds will include two owls, a falcon, a raven, a hawk and a bald eagle. Participants will be able to take pictures and ask questions.