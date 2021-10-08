Home Ohio Valley Giant Pumpkin Growers Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off
Ohio Valley Giant Pumpkin Growers Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off
When
Sat., October 09, 2021 at 9:00am
Until
Sat., October 09, 2021 at 12:00am
Event Venue
Parks Garden Center
9010 Youngstown Canfield Road
Canfield, Ohio
Phone
Website
Posted In
Giant Pumpkin Growers will be bringing their Giant Pumpkins to exhibit and compete in the Ohio Valley Giant Pumpkin Growers Weigh Off for cash prizes and bragging rights. World-class competitors have shown record pumpkins here at this show.