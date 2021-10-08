When

Sat., October 09, 2021 at 9:00am

Sat., October 09, 2021 at 12:00am

Parks Garden Center

9010 Youngstown Canfield Road

Canfield, Ohio

Giant Pumpkin Growers will be bringing their Giant Pumpkins to exhibit and compete in the Ohio Valley Giant Pumpkin Growers Weigh Off for cash prizes and bragging rights. World-class competitors have shown record pumpkins here at this show.

