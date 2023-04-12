When

Wed., April 12, 2023 TBD

Sun., April 30, 2023 No Specific End Time

Ohio Wildlife on Display at Lepper Library 303 East Lincoln Way Lisbon, Ohio

Stop by during the month of April to view our feature display being shared by the Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center, a Natural History Museum. In this display are samples of wildlife that are found in our region that you can see up close. If you would like to learn more, stop by the center to take in the many attractions including one of the largest collections of mounted animals in the region.

If you have a unique or fun collection that you would like to share, contact Dolly@lepperlibrary.org or call for more information at 330-424-3117.