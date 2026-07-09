When

Sat., July 18, 2026 at 11:30am

Until

Sat., July 18, 2026 at 7:00pm

Event Venue

Waltonian Park 396 Monarch Park Road Columbus, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Oil City conservation group to celebrate 100th anniversary

FRANKLIN, Pa. — Oil City Chapter Izaak Walton League of America will celebrate its 100th anniversary with an EnviroBash/Outdoor Show on July 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Waltonian Park, 396 Monarch Park Road, Franklin.

The all-ages event will allow attendees to explore and learn about nature like outdoor recreational opportunities in the region and the state’s wildlife, forests and waterways. The event will feature various exhibitors and children and adult programming. Children’s programs will include a hands-on watershed education and stream exploration by Venango Conservation District where kids will learn how to kick net, identify aquatic micro invertebrates and their importance in assessing stream health and fishing featuring advice and knowledge from experts at Grams Gear Fishing in Oil City, Pennsylvania.

Other programs will consist of bat conservation talk taught by Terry Lobdell; artifacts and information on pre-Colonial cultere and sites with Venango Archaeology; information on the state bird with Ruffled Grouse Society; information on habitat conservation, research and hunting lifestyle to manage wild turkey populations with Wild Turkey Federation; a viewing of live specimens with Pennsylvania Amphibians and Reptiles Survey Coordinator Phillip Hong-Barco; advice and answers to gardening and landscaping questions with Venango County Master Gardeners; workshop to make a bird friendly habitat with Seneca Rocks Audubon; information on the birth of the oil industry by Friends of Drake Well; shooting practice with YWCA/Ikes Women’s Pistol League and chainsaw art by Heather Fox. The event will also feature Artists in Nature Show and Saw and food from Lion’s Food Truck and Jr. Ike’s Ice Cream Stand.

The chapter is looking for volunteers to assists with the 100th anniversary celebration. To volunteer, email steeltowngirl@gmail.com. The Oil City Chapter is the oldest Izaak Walton Chapter in the state, dedicated to conservation and shooting sports.

For more information, visit sites.google.com/site/oilcitychapter/100th-anniversary.