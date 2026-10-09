Old Bedford Village to host Murder Mystery Evenings
Sat., October 10, 2026 at 6:00pm
Sat., October 10, 2026 at 10:00pm
Old Bedford Village
220 Sawblade Road
Bedford, PA
Old Bedford Village to host fall events
BEDFORD, Pa. — Old Bedford Village will host a series of fall events in October.
Murder Mystery Evenings will take place on Oct. 10 from 6-10 p.m. at the Old Bedford Village, 220 Sawblade Road, Bedford. Attendees will act as detectives interviewing suspects in their cabins to uncover a murder in the village. A brief orientation will kickoff the event before participants begin their investigation. Visitors are encouraged to arrive by 7:30 p.m. to have time to solve the mystery, and should bring a flashlight and pencil. The cost is $12 for adults, $10 for children and free for ages 5 and under.
For more information, visit oldbedfordvillage.com/events/.
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