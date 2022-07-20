Thu., August 04, 2022 at 6:00pm
Mogadore Reservoir Boat Ramp
683 Ticknor Road
Mogadore, OH
Dan Castellucci of Frontier Woodland Service and John Kehn of ODNR Division of Forestry will review and discuss tree selection, tree measurement, timber value, and overall timber marketing philosophy of marking a timber sale. This is a sale currently being marked for a property owned by the City of Akron. An estimate of what is currently marked will be discussed and additional trees will be marked and measured with your help. Please use the links below to register for the desired program. If you have trouble registering, please call (330) 235-6815.
Thursday, August 4, 6-7:30 PM. Meet at the Boat Ramp at 683 Ticknor Road Mogadore, OH 44260
