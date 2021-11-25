Thu., December 02, 2021 at 1:00pm
Lepper Library
303 East Lincoln Way
Lisbon, Ohio
Lepper Library offers One-on-One Computer and Smart Device Sessions
The Lepper Library offers One-on-One Computer and Smart Device Sessions. These sessions are being offered every Thursday from 1pm to 4pm. Whether you have questions about your phone, tablet, laptop or how to use specific computer programs we can try to help. R.J. can help with security, software updates, Facebook, email, downloading apps, using ZOOM or other common software. If Thursdays are not good for you, let us know and we can possibly schedule you at another time. Please call the Library for more information or to schedule your appointment (330) 424-3117.