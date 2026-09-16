When

Tue., September 29, 2026 at 10:00am

Until

Tue., September 29, 2026 at 1:00pm

Event Venue

Natural Life Acres 357 N Summit Rd Jamestown, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

Workshop allows farmers to discuss organic dairy production

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — An upcoming Penn State Extension workshop, “Dairy Organic Study Circle: For Farmers Only,” provides an opportunity for farmers to discuss organic dairy production with other farmers. This discussion circle will take place Sept. 29, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Natural Life Acres in Jamestown, Pennsylvania.

The program is for farmers who want to have open discussions with other farmers who are interested in organic dairy and livestock production practices.

The discussion will be led by researchers who recently completed a study of forages on organic dairies in Pennsylvania.

Participants will have an opportunity to interact with the researchers and ask questions, tour the farm and participate in a pasture walk and have an open conversation about organic forage quality for dairy cows.

This discussion circle is free, but attendees must register by Sept. 28.

This event is intended for farmer attendees only and is not open to industry representatives.

For more details and to sign up, visit the Penn State Extension website at extension.psu.edu/organicdairy26 or call 877-345-0691.