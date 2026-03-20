When

Tue., March 24, 2026 at 5:00pm

Until

Tue., March 24, 2026 at 6:30pm

Event Venue

Harrison County Fairgrounds Commercial Building 550 Grant St. Cadiz, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

CADIZ, Ohio — Ohio State University Extension will host a Grow Local, Eat Local workshop on March 24 at 5 p.m. at the Harrison County Fairgrounds Commercial Building, 550 Grant St. in Cadiz.

The workshop will teach participants the basics of growing culinary mushrooms, including species well suited for home production and techniques to maximize yields. Attendees will inoculate a shiitake mushroom log and an oyster mushroom jar to take home and observe as they fruit.A live demonstration on inculcating a bucket with lion’s mane mushrooms will also take place.

The cost is $20 per person, due at registration to reserve a spot. Space is limited and registration is required. To register, contact Erika Lyon at lyon.194@osu.edu or call 740‑461‑6136.

For more information, contact harrison.osu.edu and jefferson.osu.edu.