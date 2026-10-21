When

Sat., October 24, 2026 at 9:00am

Until

Sat., October 24, 2026 at 3:00pm

Event Venue

Building 26, Canfield Fairgrounds 7265 Columbiana-Canfield Road Canfield, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

CANFIELD, Ohio — Learn how to take venison from the field to the table during Venison 101: Harvest to Table, a hands-on educational workshop hosted by OSU Extension Mahoning County on Oct. 24.

The workshop will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Building 26 at the Canfield Fairgrounds, 7265 Columbiana-Canfield Road. Participants will learn about the complete process of harvesting and preparing venison, from field dressing to cooking.

Topics covered during the workshop will include harvesting, gutting and butchering, making jerky, preserving venison through canning and freezing, and cooking tips and nutrition. Participants will also have the opportunity to enjoy venison tacos, courtesy of the Ohio Division of Wildlife.

The workshop is designed to provide participants with practical knowledge and skills they can use to make the most of harvested venison and explore different methods of preparing and preserving wild game.

The cost to attend is $30 to cover educational materials. Pre-registration is required, and a participant’s spot is reserved once payment is received. Checks should be made payable to OSU Extension. Youth participants must register and attend with an adult. The event will be held rain or shine.

To register or learn more, contact OSU Extension Mahoning County at 330-533-5538.

This program is offered through a community partnership involving OSU Extension and supporting organizations, including the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Ohio Farm Bureau Federation Mahoning County, Whitetails Unlimited and the Mahoning County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs and Conservation Advocates.