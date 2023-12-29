PA Forage and Grassland Council Annual Conference
Wed., February 28, 2024 at 8:00am
Wed., February 28, 2024 at 12:00am
Centre Hall Fire Station
134 Witmer Avenue
Centre Hall, PA
The Pennsylvania Forage and Grassland Council is excited to sponsor the Pennsylvania Forage Conference on February 28, 2024, at the Centre Hall Fire Company, Centre Hall, PA
This conference includes speakers who have years of experience of making dry hay, haylage, and grazing. Enjoy the opportunity to network with producers and interact with other exhibitors from both industry and government alike. Participate in sessions geared to provide practical, useable information that can be taken home and used.
For more information email: PaForageGrassland@gmail.com.