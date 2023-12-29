When

Wed., February 28, 2024 at 8:00am

Wed., February 28, 2024 at 12:00am

Centre Hall Fire Station 134 Witmer Avenue Centre Hall, PA

The Pennsylvania Forage and Grassland Council is excited to sponsor the Pennsylvania Forage Conference on February 28, 2024, at the Centre Hall Fire Company, Centre Hall, PA

This conference includes speakers who have years of experience of making dry hay, haylage, and grazing. Enjoy the opportunity to network with producers and interact with other exhibitors from both industry and government alike. Participate in sessions geared to provide practical, useable information that can be taken home and used.

For more information email: PaForageGrassland@gmail.com.