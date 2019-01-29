When

Mon., February 25, 2019 at 9:00am

Until

Mon., February 25, 2019 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Trinity Point Church of God

180 West Trinity Drive

Clarion, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

,

A free, indoor event with lunch included to hear the latest techniques with cover crops and no till systems. Presented by PA No-till Alliance: by farmers for farmers. Expert Speakers and Farmers: Loran Steinlage and Steve Groff will discuss how building soil organic matter with cover crops is integral to the complete no till system. A question and answer session will be offered giving participants a chance to ask the presenters direct questions about challenges or concerns facing them.

Photos

Map