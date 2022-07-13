Fri., July 22, 2022 at 8:00am
Fri., July 22, 2022 at 12:00am
East Hill Farm
4766 Lamor Road
Hermitage, PA
You are invited to a “Meeting of the Minds”! Join Keynote Speaker Jim Hoorman of Hoorman Soil Health Services, Ohio and other experts in a field day that includes cover crop plots, rainfall simulator demonstration, planting green into sod demo, and using tools to measure in-field nitrogen. PA Secretary Redding will be present to address the group after lunch before discussions such as “Using Humates to Improve Soil Health” and “Clearing the Muddy Waters: Watershed Impact of Regenerative Agriculture.” Register by contacting Jay Howes at jhowes@pennag.com or at 717-574-4510.