Sun., July 18, 2021 at 8:00am

Sun., July 18, 2021 at 12:00am

Pioneer Village at Beaver Creek State Park 12013 Echo Dell Road East Liverpool, Ohio

The Friends of Beaver Creek State Park will be holding a pancake breakfast and quilt exhibit on July 18, 2021 in the Sam Shaffer Barn in Pioneer Village, Beaver Creek State Park, 12013 Echo Dell Road, East Liverpool.

The pancake breakfast is served from 8 a.m.-noon and features buttermilk pancakes and corn cakes made with cornmeal stone ground in the mill in the village. The breakfast also includes sausage, a variety of beverages and fruit toppings. Top it off with Sweetwater’s pure local maple syrup. The syrup will also be available for sale. The suggested donation for the breakfast is $6. All proceeds benefit the restoration and maintenance in Pioneer Village.

The quilt exhibit will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Anyone who has a cherished quilt they would like to display is welcome to bring it anytime after 6:30 a.m. All exhibited quilts must be picked up by 4 p.m. Any antique or unusual sewing machines can be brought also. All participants will have an opportunity to win a gift certificate from JoAnn Fabrics. The exhibit is free to the public.