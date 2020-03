When

Green Township Fire Department 12210 Lisbon Rd. Salem, Ohio

Green Township Fire & EMS

All you can eat Pancake & Sausage Breakfast

Saturday March 21th, 2020

6:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Adults $7.00

Children 6-12 $4.00

5 & under Free

Held at the Green Township Fire Station

12210 Lisbon Rd., Salem, Ohio

50/50 Raffle

Proceeds to be used for Fire & EMS equipment