When

Thu., October 08, 2026 at 6:00pm

Until

Thu., October 08, 2026 at 10:00pm

Event Venue

Twin Oast Brewery 3630 NE Catawba Road Port Clinton, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — The Friends of Ottawa County Parks will host a fundraiser supporting the Park District of Ottawa County’s parks and projects Oct. 8 from 6-10 p.m. at Twin Oast Brewery, 3630 NE Catawba Road in Port Clinton.

The fall fundraiser will feature appetizers, music, games, prizes, and raffle baskets with gift card donations from several local businesses and restaurants. Raffle basket tickets will be available for purchase, and winners need not be present at time of drawing.

Attendees can learn more about Park District of Ottawa County projects and initiatives and enjoy a beautiful autumn setting and great company. Public support helps fund park improvements, trails, natural areas and programs in Ottawa County.

Friends of Ottawa County Parks is a registered nonprofit organization that supports the Park District of Ottawa County. Visit www.ottawacountyparks.org to learn more.