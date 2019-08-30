When

Sat., September 07, 2019 at 2:00pm

Sat., September 07, 2019 at 12:00am

Orashan Band Shell Waterworth Memorial Park Sunset Blvd. Salem, OH

A September 7, 2019 “Go Wild in the Park” program will provide a unique opportunity for those attending to participate in a drum circle. A drum circle is an activity that celebrates life, community, and music-making. Anyone attending is welcome to participate by joining the circle and playing drums or hand percussion instruments. The participants produce a group rhythm. The circle will be led by Dan and Pam Susany who will guide the group in rhythms and rhythm-based activities. The program will take place at the Orashan Band Shell at Waterworth Memorial Park from 2:00-3:00 p.m. Seating will be provided for participants.

Drums and other percussion instruments will be available or you may bring your own. No experience is needed so come and be a part of the experience of drumming. This activity is free of cost to attend and open to the public.

Registration is required and may be done online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call the library at 330-332-0042 or the Salem Parks Department at 330-271-8913 for registration assistance.

Dan Susany is a professional surveyor and Drum Circle Facilitator. He is a graduate of Arthur Hull’s Village Music Circles Drum Circle Facilitator 6 Day Training and is a member of the Drum Circle Facilitator’s Guild.

Pam Susany has a BS in Health Education, an MsEd- Counseling, LPC, and LSW (retired). Pam is a graduate of Health Rhythms Group Empowerment Drumming.