Thu., April 02, 2020 at 5:30pm

Thu., April 02, 2020 at 12:00am

Richland County Longview Center 1495 W. Longview Ave., Suite 205B Mansfield, Ohio

Wednesday April 1, 5:30 – 9:00 p.m., workshop at The Longview Center, 1495 W Longview Avenue, Mansfield, OH 44906

Thursday April 2, 5:30 – 9:00 p.m., workshop at the Longview Center

Saturday April 4, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon, Pasture Walk at a Richland County Beef Cow-Calf and Goat Operation

Register by March 25 at www.RichlandSWCD.net or 419.747.8686.

Cost: $50 per person includes Resource Notebook and dinner Wednesday and Thursday. One evening will be pizza and the other will be deli subs.

$20 per person without notebook

Participants who attend all 3 sessions will receive a grazing stick at the Pasture Walk. The resource notebooks and grazing sticks are provided by the Ohio Forage and Grassland Council. Online registration payments are with credit card and convenience fee will be added. No refunds available due to cost of materials.

Evening 1:

• Getting Started/Evaluating Your Resources

• Pasture Soil Fertility

• Pasture Plant Growth

• Forage Species Selection

• Meeting Animal Nutritional Requirements on Pastures

Evening 2:

• Environmental Considerations

• Fencing Systems

• Livestock Watering Systems

• Paddock Layout and Design

• Economics of Grazing

Sponsored by the, Ashland, Crawford, Morrow and Richland Soil and Water Conservation Districts, USDA- Natural Resources Conservation Service, Ohio Department of Agriculture, and Ohio Forage & Grassland Council. USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender.