When

Fri., October 02, 2026 TBD

Until

Sun., October 04, 2026 No Specific End Time

Event Venue

Guernsey County Fairgrounds 335 Old National Road Old Washington, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Paul Bunyan Show tickets on sale now

OLD WASHINGTON, Ohio — The annual Paul Bunyan Show, set for Oct. 2-4, will celebrate 20 years at the Guernsey County Fairgrounds, 335 Old National Road in Old Washington, Ohio.

Get ready for an unforgettable weekend of machines, sawdust and lumberjacks, plus some special surprises to celebrate. The Paul Bunyan Show was started in 1957 as the trade show for the Ohio Forestry Association. It’s grown into a three-day exposition of Ohio’s forest products industry.

Roughly 170 exhibitors will showcase their newest products; many will include live equipment demonstrations.

Husqvarna will offer training throughout the weekend in chainsaw safety, cutting and felling techniques, technical tree climbing, aerial cutting and hazard cutting.

Training and entertainment, including the Great Lakes Timber Show and lumberjack competitions, will take place throughout the weekend. Sessions for landowners will meet in the Education Hall. Wood auctions will take place at 1:30 p.m., which is an opportunity for the public to buy firewood, sawn lumber and more.

Visit thepaulbunyanshow.com to purchase tickets, view show details and the list of exhibitors and find maps.