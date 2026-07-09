When

Fri., July 17, 2026 at 8:00am

Until

Sat., July 18, 2026 at 8:00pm

Event Venue

Penn State Beaver 100 University Dr

Phone

Website

Posted In

Master Gardener Historical Garden Tour planned for July 17-18

MONACA, Pa. — The Penn State Master Gardeners of Beaver County announced its second biannual Demonstration Garden Discovery Tour, themed “Gardening Since the Revolution,” on July 17-18.

Explore five beautiful demonstration gardens to discover how historic gardening practices connect with modern, research-based techniques. From growing vegetables to annual flowers to native plants, this tour has something for every gardener. Register online at extension.psu.edu/demo-garden-discovery-tour.

The activities begin with a prequel event on Friday evening at Penn State Beaver, 5-8 p.m. Community booths and local vendors will greet visitors in the quad area outside the upper level of the Student Union Building. Visitors who wish to register for the tour may do so during the prequel event, but pre-registration is highly encouraged. The cost is $20 for adults, $10 for youth age 10-18, and free for children under 10.

Registered participants will check in and receive a tote bag with a tour booklet and access bracelet. They will then enter the Student Union Building where they can enjoy light refreshments and a series of four brief, engaging presentations on related garden topics. These sessions will highlight several historical aspects of gardening, including heirloom seed saving, dyeing textiles with plants, home food preservation and more, introducing themes that the gardens on the tour demonstrate.

The self-driving, self-guided tour of five gardens will begin on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. A recommended route will be provided in the tour booklet so participants can enjoy all the gardens with ease: Beaver Station Demonstration Garden in Beaver; Spring Street Demonstration Garden in Aliquippa; Old Economy Village in Ambridge; Vegetable, Fruit and Herb Demonstration Garden in Brighton Township; and Vicary Mansion in Freedom.

Each location highlights both educational and historical themes, with supporting materials available on-site. Master Gardeners will be present at all locations on Saturday to offer guidance, answer questions, and share additional resources. Participants can take their time to explore the gardens and become inspired with ideas for their own gardens while learning how a variety of gardening practices are rooted in both tradition and science. This year’s tour is made possible in part through grant funding from America250PA – Beaver County.

Register online at extension.psu.edu/demo-garden-discovery-tour or call Penn State customer service at 877-345-0691 to register over the phone.