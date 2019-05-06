Wed., June 12, 2019 at 12:00pm
Alpaca Meadows
1200 Rock Road
Mansfield, Oh
Come on out to the farm during our picnic dates this Summer! We will have the farm open to anyone wanting to come out and set up a picnic, even set up in the alpaca pasture if you like! Bring your own lunch, picnic blanket/chairs and hang out for the afternoon! Enjoy a relaxing lunch break…
Picnic Dates:
June 12, 26
July 10, 24
August 7, 21
Directions: https://alpacameadows.com/contact-us/the-directions/
**Weather Permitting