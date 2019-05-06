When

Wed., June 12, 2019 at 12:00pm

Wed., June 12, 2019 at 12:00pm

Alpaca Meadows

1200 Rock Road

Mansfield, Oh

Come on out to the farm during our picnic dates this Summer! We will have the farm open to anyone wanting to come out and set up a picnic, even set up in the alpaca pasture if you like! Bring your own lunch, picnic blanket/chairs and hang out for the afternoon! Enjoy a relaxing lunch break…

Picnic Dates:
June 12, 26
July 10, 24
August 7, 21

Directions: https://alpacameadows.com/contact-us/the-directions/

**Weather Permitting

