Wed., January 24, 2024 at 6:00pm

Wed., January 24, 2024 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

The Salem Public Library in conjunction with the Parks and Recreation Department of Salem presents this exciting craft event for all ages! Come to the library and create an owl out of a pinecone to use as a decoration.

Appropriate for all ages, this fun event is scheduled for Wednesday, January 24th from 6:00 – 7:00 pm downstairs in the Quaker room.

This event is free of cost and open to the public; advanced registration is required and may be completed on Salem Public Library’s website https://www.salempubliclibrary.org or by calling the library at 330-332-0042 for registration assistance.