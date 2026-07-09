When

Sat., July 11, 2026 at 10:00am

Until

Sat., July 11, 2026 at 11:00am

Event Venue

Courthouse Square 161 High St. NW Warren, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Pioneer Life Walking Tour set for July 11

WARREN, Ohio — Trumbull County Historical Society will host a Pioneer Life Walking Tour on July 11 from 10-11 a.m. starting at the Courthouse Square near the bandstand, 161 High St. NW, Warren.

Attendees will get to discover the early days of Warren, tracing the paths of Trumbull County’s first pioneers. The event will highlight the stories, challenges and triumphs that shaped the local community today.

Tickets are $10 per person and registration is required. To buy tickets or for more information, visit www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/pioneer-life-walking-tour.