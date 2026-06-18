When

Thu., June 18, 2026 at 8:00pm

Until

Thu., June 18, 2026 at 9:30pm

Event Venue

Ohio State University Mansfield Molyet Village Community Center 1365 Springmill Road Mansfield, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Learn how to identify and control invasive plants

MANSFIELD, Ohio – Whether you manage a few acres of woods or a larger property, non-native, invasive plants often move in and set up shop, out-competing native plants, reducing wildlife habitat and impacting the health and resiliency of your forest.

Join the Ohio Woodland Stewards Program and Richland Soil and Water Conservation District for a hands-on evening class on invasive plant identification, management and control strategies and demonstrations of effective treatment methods June 23 at 5 p.m. at the Ohio State University Mansfield Molyet Village Community Center, located at 1365 Springmill Road in Mansfield.

Registration is $15 per person and covers a pizza dinner and all materials. Those interested should register for the class by June 18.

At 8 p.m., community members are invited to join class participants and the evening’s organizers to remove invasive species on campus. With the days getting longer, the sun doesn’t set until later and hot daytime temperatures will be avoided. This portion of the evening is being held in conjunction with the Earth Stewardship Celebration.

Participants are invited to enter a random drawing for a chance to win one of three $100 gift cards to local businesses funded by an Earth Stewardship Celebration grant provided by the Richland County Regional Solid Waste Management Authority.

To register for the class, learn more about the invasive species removal and the Earth Stewardship Celebration, visit woodlandstewards.osu.edu/events/invasive-plant-id-and-control.