When

Thu., January 01, 1970 at 12:00am

Until

at 12:00am

Event Venue

Phone

Website

Posted In

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Heritage Johnstown Historical Lecture Series will present “Pocahontas: Making Indigenous Meaning of a Young Woman’s Life,” presented by Paul Douglas Newman, Ph.D. on Nov. 17 starting at 7 p.m. at the Heritage Discovery Center, 201 6th Ave., Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

Pocahontas is a familiar character to us in the 21st century thanks to children’s books and movies. She comes to us as a “princess,” as a “good Indian” who saved John Smith, and as a young woman who chose white men over native suitors. None of these descriptions are accurate. Even the name “Pocahontas” is inaccurate. Yet despite the mythology, her 17th century Indian identity and experience are still significant and important for us, four centuries later, to see and understand the tens of millions of indigenous people who live in the Americas today.

Newman is professor of early American history at the University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown, where he has taught for 31 years. He is the author of several books and scholarly articles on a variety of 17th and 18th century topics in American history, including Native Americans, German-Americans, Quakers and early U.S. political history. He was awarded the History Channel “History Teacher of the Year” award in 2008, as well as several teaching awards by the University and by student groups.

This event is free to Heritage Johnstown members or with museum admission.

For more information, visit heritagejohnstown.org/events/pocahontas-making-indigenous-meaning-of-a-young-womans-life/.