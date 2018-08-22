Wed., August 22, 2018 TBD
The Washington SWCD will be hosting a pond clinic 10 AM September 15 at Buckeye Park in Marietta. Mr. Steve Fender of Fender Fish Hatchery will be here to lead the clinic. This question and answer clinic will cover anything pond or lake related: fish stocking, vegetation and varmint control, aeration, pond construction. So bring your questions for Mr. Fender. While there is no charge for the clinic RSVP is required. To RSVP contact the office at 740-885-3318.