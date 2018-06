When

Tue., August 21, 2018 All Day Event

Until

Sun., August 26, 2018 All Day Event

Event Venue

Portage County Randolph Fair 4215 Fairground Road Atwater, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Featuring two nights of Demolition Derby, OSTPA Truck & Tractor Pulls, ERA Western Style Truck & Tractor Pulls, Rough Truck Contest, Jr. Fair Livestock shows and more!