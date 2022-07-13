When
Sat., July 30, 2022 at 10:00am
Sat., July 30, 2022 at 12:00am
Wallick's Auction Center
965 North Wooster Avenue
Strasburg, Ohio
12 Postcard dealers buying and selling postcards and some paper items.
