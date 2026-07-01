When

Sat., July 04, 2026 at 6:00pm

Until

Sat., July 04, 2026 at 8:00pm

Event Venue

Silver Park 2930 S Union Ave. Alliance, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Alliance celebration will feature pro wrestling

ALLIANCE, Ohio — The City of Alliance Parks and Recreation Department is adding family-friendly, professional wrestling entertainment to its Independence Day Fireworks Celebration on July 4 at Alliance’s Silver Park, 2930 S Union Ave., Alliance.

Powerslam Pro Wrestling, an Ohio-based live entertainment company running for over six years, will host live wrestling matches from 6-8 p.m. at Field No. 2. The show will combine athletic competition, colorful characters and interactive storytelling for all ages. Trained, professional, local wrestlers will give viewers a chance to connect with hometown heroes and villains. Wrestlers will be available after the show for photos, autographs and fan interactions.

Admission is free, and concessions and bleacher seating will be available. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, as a large crowd is anticipated. For more information, contact promoter Bob Lavery at 330-705-4125 or Robert.genelavery@gmail.com.