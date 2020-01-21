Wed., January 29, 2020 at 6:00pm
Wed., January 29, 2020 at 12:00am
LCCC Wellington Center
151 Commerce Drive
Wellington, OH
Lorain County Farm Bureau and Lorain County Community College present the Winter Ag Series at the LCCC Wellington Center. Join us on January 29th to learn how you can prepare for a successful 2020 crop season after the challenges that 2019 brought. Discussions will include preparing your equipment and technology to make the most efficient use of your time in the field, planning for safety, and agronomic considerations for this coming year. A light dinner will be provided. Visit www.lorainccc.edu/farmbureau or call 440-647-1776 to register.