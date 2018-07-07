When

Thu., July 26, 2018 at 6:30pm

Until

Thu., July 26, 2018 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Join us on July 26, 2018 at 6:30 pm in the library’s Quaker Room for this “Live from Anywhere” series program titled “Woodrow Wilson and Slavery”.

World War I, the Federal Reserve, and …Slavery? When one thinks of Woodrow Wilson, slavery is rarely a part of the conversation, but did you know he was born in the South before the Emancipation Proclamation? In this virtual visit, you will learn about the enslaved people who worked in Wilson’s home when he was a young boy, the little-discussed practice of leasing labor, and how this exposure later shaped his life.

This interactive video conference program is provided by the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library & Museum. The program will include viewing artifacts from the museum and library. Listen, learn and participate during this program that is open to the public and free of cost to attend.

Register online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call 330-332-0042 for registration assistance. Salem Public Library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460.