When

Sun., October 25, 2026 at 2:00pm

Until

Sun., October 25, 2026 at 3:00pm

Event Venue

1895 Meeting House 32114 Winona Rd Hanoverton, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

‘Pretty Boy’ Floyd program set for Oct. 25

WINONA, Ohio — Winona Area Historical Society will host a “Pretty Boy” Floyd Program on Oct. 25 at 2 p.m. at the Winona Area Historical Society campus in the 1895 Meeting House, 32114 Winona Road, Winona.

Special guest speaker Attorney Timothy Brookes, a local history buff, will tell the story of Columbiana County’s connection to the capture and killing of Charles “Pretty Boy” Floyd by FBI and local police in October 1934. Real-life artifacts will be on display and free refreshments will be served.

After the event, the WAHS Museum will be open to tour. This talk is part of the Winona Area Historical Society’s Free program. For more information, call 330-533-4422.