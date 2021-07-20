Preventive Controls for Human Foods– Dairy Foods Processing
Tue., October 05, 2021 at 8:30am
Thu., October 07, 2021 at 12:00am
Rodney A. Erickson Food Science Building
Curtin and Bigler Roads
University Park, Pennsylvania
This three-day short course is intended for people in the dairy food industry who need
to be certified as a Preventive Controls Qualified Individuals (PQCIs) to meet the FDA
requirements of the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) for writing food safety plans.
In addition to the standardized Food Safety and Preventive Controls Alliance (FSPCA)
curriculum, this course covers hazards associated with dairy processing, reviews the
PMO Appendix K and Appendix T requirements, and uses dairy product examples for
the practical exercises.
Participants will learn the key elements of a food safety plan, good manufacturing
practices, how to conduct a hazard analysis for biological, chemical and physical
hazards, how to develop and implement risk-based preventive controls (process,
sanitation, allergen, and supplier) along with the appropriate verification and
validation procedures, and understand the requirements of a recall plan. Practical
breakout sessions provide opportunities to develop sections of food safety plans for
different types of dairy products.
agsci.psu.edu/dairy-preventive-controls