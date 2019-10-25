When

Sat., November 09, 2019 at 8:30am

Until

Sat., November 09, 2019 at 12:00am

Event Venue

West Virginia State University Integrated Research and Extension Building 200 Ave. A Institute, WV

Phone

Website

Posted In

Food Safety Modernization Act grower training – fulfills training requirement for FSMA Produce Safety Act.

Coupled together with our farm food safety plan writing workshops you will gain a foundation of Good Agricultural Practices and co-management information, FSMA produce safety rule requirements and guidance to develop a customized farm food safety plan.

The cost for the FSMA grower training is $50 per person, which includes a Produce Safety Alliance grower training manual, refreshments and a certificate of attendance from the Association of Food and Drug Officials upon completion of the course and subsequent submission of necessary documentation. Space is limited reservations are first-come, first-served. More details, including reservation information can be found at: http://epay.wvsto.com/WVU/WVUANREvents/Default.aspx

Questions should be directed to Dee Singh-Knights at dosingh-knights@mail.wvu.edu or 304-293-7606.