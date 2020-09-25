When

Mon., October 19, 2020 at 6:30pm

Until

Mon., October 19, 2020 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Public library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Are you uncertain that ghosts REALLY exist? Well, you may become convinced if you attend the program, “Proof of Ghosts”, to be presented by paranormal historian, Kimberly Frazier Mitchell, after she shares her experience of spending a year investigating a house located in Rogers, Ohio. The house was once owned by Judge Louis Townsend Farr. Built around 1893, Kimberly states it was one of the most haunted houses she has ever been in. REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED to attend the program to be presented via Zoom on Monday, October 19, 2020, from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Registration may be done online at www.salem lib.oh.us or call the library at 330-332-0042 for assistance.

The program is free of cost to attend and open to the public.